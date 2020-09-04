New Boonsboro Road business sells fresh streetside seafood

A new business selling fresh seafood, including fan favorites such as shrimp, grouper and scallops, has opened a stand alongside Boonsboro Road.

Heppner & Son Fishmongers, LLC is run by Chris Heppner together with his wife, Amy, and son, Lynch.

Chris Heppner was born and raised in Lynchburg and said he was fortunate to spend summers at the beach.

"I worked as a charter boat captain during and after college for 10 years before moving back home and getting a 'real job.' I worked for a few years as a stock broker which led to working at Genworth in sales and relationship management. My love of fishing never died and our family visits the beach every chance we get," he said.

He said his son just graduated from James Madison University in August and Heppner was certain he would have a hard time getting a job during this pandemic, so he came up with the idea of selling seafood on Fridays and Saturdays under a tent at a roadside stand.

"I thought it would be fun to work together and give him something to do while he was job hunting," Chris Heppner said. "The idea appealed to me because there was almost no capital investment or long-term lease, so if we did not succeed we could easily fold our tents and walk away."