New boutique opening on 5th Street in Lynchburg

New boutique opening on 5th Street in Lynchburg

20201125_lna_news_brief_boutique_p1

Paige Howell, owner of Ayven Avenue Boutique, stands outside her new storefront on 5th Street.

 Submitted photo courtesy of Mullins Photo Co.

Ayven Avenue Boutique will be opening a brick-and-mortar location Friday at 409 5th St. in downtown Lynchburg.

Owner Paige Howell opened the boutique in 2018 out of her home and sells women's clothing, shoes and accessories as well as gifts.

"Our mission is to bring community to women by selling fashionable, on trend clothing for all women in a way that brings about relatable connection," she said. "We strive to empower women through fashion while creating a fun and friendly atmosphere where people feel loved and valued."

The shop's hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 

