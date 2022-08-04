New boutique opens in downtown Lynchburg

Sylvia’s Boutique, a new clothing shop selling casual and formal wear, has opened downtown.

The boutique, located at 1111 Church St. next to Gilded, sells women’s gifts, clothes, jewelry and shoes and has been open a little over a month.

Owner Sylvia Kee said it’s always been a dream of hers to open a store.

“I really got it from my mother; she was so fashionable and I watched her as a child,” Kee said. “I always knew this was my love.”

Kee's daughter just graduated from Liberty University and studied fashion and merchandising, and Kee is proud she's following in her family’s footsteps.

“I want to make a path also for my children, as well,” she said.

Kee, also an alumna of Liberty, studied education and Christian counseling but knew she wanted to start her own business one day.

Before opening the store downtown, Kee has also owned a business off Memorial Avenue and operated pop-up shops around town.

“Downtown is perfect,” she said. “I prayed about it and had a friend tell me about this space and I pursued it. It takes a lot of perseverance to follow your dreams but when you know this is what you want to do, you follow the dreams of what you want to do.”

She said the shop is one of a kind.

“Nobody else is going be wearing the same type of clothing,” she said. “When you come here and shop, you’ll only see one blouse in the same style and one pair of pants, one tennis shoe, one form of formal wear.”

The boutique is open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.