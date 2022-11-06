New Campbell County CSA served more than 100 people this year with fresh, local produce

The Campbell County Office of Economic Development partnered with the county’s Virginia Cooperative Extension and a local farm to offer a community-supported agriculture, or CSA, program this year.

The CSA ran for 12 weeks and provided several families with locally grown produce from Gladys-based Puckette Farms, providing an example of a partnership between local government and a business looking to expand.

Darienne Montgomery, agriculture marketing and sustainability assistant for Virginia Cooperative Extension, said Aaron Puckette, who already sells produce at grocery stores, reached out to her office wanting to find other markets to sell to.

“If you're getting produce from the grocery store, it's going to be anywhere from like a week to two weeks since it's already been picked, but when you're getting it from him, it’s been picked either that day or the day before,” she said. “So you're getting it as fresh as you can and you know where it's coming from, too. So it's good, it's reliable, it's local.”

She began looking into CSA programs and was able to gather up 113 customers who paid $350 — about $30 per box — for the 12-week program, which ran from the beginning of June to mid-August.

Customers signed up and paid in January to invest in the produce they would receive in the summer.

“He’s investing in soil, fertilizer and seeds in January, so that way he has working capital when he’s investing in his product," Montgomery said. "A lot of farmers aren’t going to get a return for their effort until they’re actually selling it in June, so this was a way to compensate him early on."

Puckette said the CSA members were a huge support system for the farm this year. He said he would like to grow the program next year.

"People really do care about local farms," he said. "I'd like for them to think of my farm as their farm.

As a fourth generation farmer, his family has been working on the farm for 120 years.

David John, a Lynchburg Master Gardener, said he and his wife joined the CSA this year and were glad they did.

In John’s first week, he received a variety of vegetables including broccoli, cauliflower, radishes, onions, squash, cabbage, sugar snaps, zucchini, red potatoes and cucumbers.

“Receiving a box of vegetables each week made planning meals for that week easier,” John said. “The meals we had each week were planned around what we had. And picking up the box of vegetables each week made us feel like we were part of a community because we were getting the vegetables from a local farmer.”

He said the program was a good experience and he felt like he received good produce at a fair price.

“The box of vegetables was always very well organized, with the heavy vegetables at the bottom and anything that was delicate was on top,” he said. “The vegetables were always fresh and flavorful. Sometimes the box of vegetables would include a 'surprise' vegetable, a vegetable previously unknown to us. These new-to-us vegetables helped us look into new recipes.”

For example, one week the box included a vegetable called a kohlrabi, also known as a cabbage turnip, and the recipe John found for it was delicious, he said.

Doug Pugh and his wife, Polly, first heard about the CSA last spring after a presentation at the Hill City Master Gardeners Association meeting.

"Since we enjoy very fresh vegetables, and are often disappointed with what is available at our local groceries, they made a compelling argument for subscribing for 12 weekly boxes of in-season produce," Pugh wrote in an email. "Plus, the cost seemed quite fair and reasonable. As an added benefit, many of our neighbors and friends grew to love this program, since we always had more produce than we could consume every week and were able to share the bounty with them."

Each week, Montgomery sent out an email with a list of the names of the vegetables customers could expect that week and they would come to various pickup points to collect a half bushel of produce with about 20 different items.

Pickup locations included the Campbell County Extension Office, Puckette Farms, the Timbrook Library and the Timberlake Tavern.

Montgomery said she’s hoping next year the CSA will have between 200 and 250 customers.

Nina Rezai, director of Campbell County Economic Development, said her department helped to map out marketing for the CSA and use its platform to put out notices about pickup and registration.

“It was a great exercise to see Extension helping a farmer’s operation grow and also to show how we can leverage that relationship to help the business side of agriculture operations grow and thrive when they're trying to start something new like the CSA,” she said.

She said the program helps people who live in rural areas to be connected with fresh produce on a weekly basis throughout the growing season.

“A CSA is really putting a box of produce in each home for people who buy into it. And that accounts for people in our more densely populated parts of the county as it does the people out in the rural areas too. So just because you're rural doesn't mean you're necessarily a farmer. And for those people who don't do that, this is a great opportunity for them,” she said.