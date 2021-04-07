New cardio fitness, Pound studio opens in downtown Lynchburg

A new fitness studio located at 1001 Jefferson St. is offerings five different kinds of classes, including cardio drumming such as Pound.

Skyla Jade Studios, run by Skyla Jade, opened April 5 and is open Mondays through Thursdays. It provides five different formats of exercise including Pound, refit dance revolution, yoga of all levels, step hip-hop and cardio dance funk.

Jade has been hosting Pound Fitness cardio drumming classes at The Glass House for the last three years but has just opened her own studio in the former Emerald Stone building.

Jade said the studio is where fitness makes participants stronger together.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.