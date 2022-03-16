New CEO named at Free Clinic of Central Virginia

The Free Clinic of Central Virginia has hired a new CEO after an extensive regional search.

A news release Wednesday stated the clinic's search committee has recommended Jen Kilgore Webb, a registered nurse with a master's in nursing, to take over the helm.

Webb has served as interim CEO of the Free Clinic since the departure of former CEO Christina Delzingaro in November 2021. Webb has been an advocate for the underserved since her time working in the emergency room in Lynchburg, the release states.

She won the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics’ 2019 Leadership Champion in Healthcare Award for her work creating Community Access Network, which opened in 2018. Previously, Webb was a nursing executive at Centra Health, and she has spent years building key relationships in the community that make her and her experience ideal for The Free Clinic of Central Virginia, the release states.

Dr. Jim Wright, president of the board of directors of the Free Clinic of Central Virginia, said the Free Clinic has always had capable, even visionary leadership and Webb will continue that tradition.

"Her broad understanding of the needs of those we serve and her passion for meeting those needs aligns perfectly with our mission," he said.

Webb said she looks forward to working with community partners to continue to improve healthcare.

"The Free Clinic is a unique part of the history of downtown Lynchburg," she said in the release. "My vision of its future is consistent with its past: meeting people where they are and helping them reach their goals in health and life. It is very important to me that everyone understand the significance of the Free Clinic to our community. The work we do here changes lives."

