New CEO of Bedford Chamber named

The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has appointed Kayla Waller as its new president and CEO.

Waller will succeed Interim President and CEO Patti Jurkus and assume responsibilities on Jan. 1, 2023, a news release states.

“Kayla’s background within the Chamber, combined with her passion for serving the business community, will help to further advance the mission of the organization,” Jurkus said in the release.

Waller moves into this position from the director of marketing and events position within the chamber.