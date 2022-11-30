 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New CEO of Bedford Chamber named

  • 0

The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has appointed Kayla Waller as its new president and CEO.

Waller will succeed Interim President and CEO Patti Jurkus and assume responsibilities on Jan. 1, 2023, a news release states.

“Kayla’s background within the Chamber, combined with her passion for serving the business community, will help to further advance the mission of the organization,” Jurkus said in the release.

Waller moves into this position from the director of marketing and events position within the chamber.

Kayla Waller

Waller

 Provided photo

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert