A new clothing boutique at the Farm Basket on Langhorne Road is opening May 12.

Willow will feature carefully curated clothing lines for women, along with jewelry and accessories.

After taking over the Farm Basket in 2021, owner Alex Wood was unsure if she would carry clothing but after attending a gift market in Atlanta that year, she slowly started offering a line or two of clothing and accessories.

“There were clients that wanted it and definitely missed it,” she said. “The clothing piece of it became such a demand and it really makes sense for the people coming into the shop. So many of them were thrilled to see clothing again in Lynchburg and it just started to really take off.”

The boutique will be located where the Pink Lady and then La La’s Salon was once located on the Farm Basket property in an associated building near the gazebo.

Wood has managed to bring in a wide range of clothing items, including denim, basics, sweaters, dresses, athleisure, shoes and skirts. They've also brought in jewelry lines that cater to those of all ages, lower price point markets and higher-end customers, she said.

“We really are trying to make everyone feel welcome over there,” she said. “We don't want anybody to walk in and go, ‘Oh, I can't afford that,’ or ‘Oh that's too fancy,’ or ‘Oh, that's too you know that's too young.’ But there's so many different pieces of the wardrobe.”

She said the Farm Basket has a wide customer base in terms of age, style and interests, and are striving to make the boutique an inclusive space where everyone can find something they love.

The space has been renovated into a fun shopping boutique with painted floors and fun light fixtures, and Wood said she hopes people will feel free to hang out.

“It's going to be hopefully a space that people can come and get a cup of coffee at Golf Park and come and hang out and have fun looking and popping in and out and not feel like every time you come in you have to purchase something,” she said.