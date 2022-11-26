New College Promise initiative in partnership with Lynchburg Beacon of Hope launching

Lynchburg Beacon of Hope recently announced a national demonstration pilot project called Promise Pathway at the Army and Navy Club in Washington, D.C.

Lynchburg Beacon of Hope is connected with the national advocacy group College Promise, which has partnered with the city to help it become a national demonstration project for Promise Pathways.

“It looks at communities that have Promise scholarships just like ours and they recognize that four-year college may not always be the right next step for every student, and we've always recognized that, but it's the idea that you create more opportunities to have job training to go directly into the workforce or for students to go to the community college and do more certification programming than ever before,” Laura Hamilton, executive director of Lynchburg Beacon of Hope, said. “So it's kind of like the new conversations around where students should go."

Lynchburg Beacon of Hope serves 6,500 students in the Lynchburg region annually. The College Promise program provides two years of community college tuition-free.

Now as a national demonstration project, Beacon of Hope will be working for the next two years with College Promise with big national funders such as the Carnegie Institute, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Kresge Foundation.

Hamilton said College Promise will take Beacon of Hope’s model and will use technology to study what Beacon is Hope doing in an effort to take the project to different Promise communities all over the country and make it bigger and more accessible.

A delegation of students, civic leaders, and workforce leaders joined Lynchburg Beacon of Hope leaders in D.C. for the conference.

The team consisted of five Lynchburg City Schools and Beacon of Hope student alumni — Lewis “DJ” Johnston, D’Arrin Calloway, Josh Price, Jaylin Davis, Lucy Williams — as well as Hamilton, John Capps, president of Central Virginia Community College; MaryJane Dolan, Lynchburg's mayor; Amy Carrier, president and CEO of Centra Health; Laura Hamilton, executive director of Beacon of Hope; and Leidra McQueen, associate director of Beacon of Hope.

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden delivered the keynote address during the conference. She was introduced by Johnston, an E.C. Glass alum who flew in from a fellowship in Cairo just 72 hours before the event. Biden spoke about the importance of community colleges as foundations for student success.

The five LCS alumni and Beacon Scholars hosted a panel discussion, moderated by McQueen, exploring the challenges faced by students today and the resources that continue to support them on their often non-linear journeys, Hamilton said.

Johnston said during the keynote address economically privileged students are at an advantage because they're more likely to have college-educated parents and are more likely to have resources for test prep and test tutoring.

“So the more that we can bridge that gap between more disadvantaged students and more advantaged students, I think the more equity we'll see,” he said. “We need to spread awareness about need-based grants, not only on the federal scale, but a state scale and the school specific scale. Application fee waivers are a huge barrier for a lot of people and it was for me.”

He added leaders in programs such as Beacon of Hope's should continue to support all students but especially the students who aren’t sure what they want to do after high school and maybe pause in their college career.

“There was one time when I didn't know if I would get back and there was a point in time when a lot of institutions and a lot of organizations and a lot of people turn it back on me and Beacon of Hope just didn't do that,” he said.

Hamilton said the work now begins on the Promise Pathways Pilot Project. Lynchburg Beacon of Hope will partner with College Promise and benefit from the work of other leaders in the Promise Scholarship Movement — Hope Chicago and Hope Toledo — who already are working the populations of students who "pause" in their educational journeys.

“Over the next couple of years, we're going to be targeting three different audiences that we're going to try to launch more and more people into positions of upward mobility,” she said.

She said Beacon of Hope will continue its work in the High School Future Centers with hundreds of LCS students each year and will continue to support the now 400-plus students who are in school and technical certification programs on a Stay Close, Go Far Scholarship.

It will expand its Stay Close Summer Internship Program to reach more high school students and extend these supports to its LCS graduates whose pathways are non-linear, who may have paused, or who may have encountered barriers that many students across the nation face.

It also will work with a new population for Beacon of Hope called "2Gen" learners — the parents, family members and grandparents of Promise Scholars. Beacon of Hope will connect nontraditional students with the supports and resources that have been successful for younger scholars and work to engage a broader population in Lynchburg to workforce readiness, credentialing and ultimately jobs.

“Lynchburg is on the cutting edge of thinking about pipelining our young people and our adults into the workforce,” she said. “We are doing things differently than other places and that should drive more folks to invest in the young people and the workforce community. Employers hire our kids, kids keep moving forward and families engage with us so that you can get to a place that helps us all be successful.”