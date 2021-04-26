New condos planned for downtown Lynchburg motel

New life will soon be breathed into the former Travelodge motel downtown as Maddox & Son Construction makes plans for condominiums.

Andy Maddox, president and owner of Maddox & Son Construction, said the company is known for building apartment communities, houses and strip malls, but after watching the revitalization of downtown Lynchburg over the past 20 to 30 years, he said he felt it would be a good time to fix up the 1962 Travelodge building at 1500 Main St.

The new project has been given the name “The Wayne” as a tribute to his father, Edward Wayne Maddox, who died in 2020.

“It was kind of an eyesore coming in and really needed to be cleaned up and done something different with it, and I really imagined condos,” he said. “The problems of being downtown is a lack of parking and there’s really no pool down there at all. So now we have parking and a pool and we’re going to be able to put amenities in there.”

Maddox said crews will be using the existing building but will strip it of the 1980s and 1990s design and will be incorporating the original mid-century modern architecture.