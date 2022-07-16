New convenience store opening on Main Street Monday

Downtown will have a small convenience shop opening on Monday.

Blue Dream Bodega will be located in the bottom of the Bank of the James building on 828 Main Street Suite 302 and will sell items such as snacks, medicine, grab and go sandwiches, cold drinks and feminine products.

Owner Rob Wyatt said he originally wanted to open what would be Blue Dream Café, but was told by the local health department the 450-square-foot space was not set up for food service so he pivoted.

“In talking to the people downtown, the consensus was everybody wanted something more like a convenience store where they could go buy snacks or medicine,” he said. “So they don't want to get in their car and go to CVS or something. And so that's how I landed where I am with just a very small corner store.”

Blue Dream Bodega will open on Monday and will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to start.

“It’s an ideal commercial space to be in if you want to have a small footprint downtown,” he said. “And I wanted to make myself useful to the people that work out here.”