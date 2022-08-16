New deputy city manager for Lynchburg named

Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda announced Tuesday the hiring of a new deputy city manager, naming Greg Patrick to the position effective Sept. 28.

Patrick currently serves as the director of budget and strategic planning for Norfolk, according to a news release from the city.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to come work in a city with such momentum," Patrick said in the release. "Lynchburg has done so much right, and I am looking forward to being a part of this successful and effective team as we move into the future of the Hill City."

Patrick holds a bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech in resources management and a master's degree from Strayer University in accounting.

In addition to his current role, Patrick has served as a budget team leader and a management analyst with the Norfolk city government.

With Norfolk, Patrick helped the city receive its first ever AAA credit rating; developed a capital funding model for schools, as well as a funding formula for local K-12 operations; and created a "civic lab" that supports data-informed and innovative management in city operations and increased transparency, according to the city's news release.

Benda said in the news release Patrick was the best fit for the position due to his wealth of knowledge and experience, calling him "innovative, creative, and dedicated."

Patrick will step into the position left vacant upon the resignation of former Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka, who now is the deputy superintendent for operations and strategic planning with Lynchburg City Schools.

Benda, who became Lynchburg's city manager effective August 2021, also came from Norfolk, having served there most recently as chief deputy city manager.