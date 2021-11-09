New discount shopping store opening in Lynchburg

A new local, family-run store selling overstock shelf-pulls as well as open-box, scratched, dented and returned retail items will open Friday.
Lynchburg Treasure Hunt will be at 2264 Lakeside Drive. It will buy overstock and returns from major retailers and resell them at a lower price.
"We will have bin tables with set daily prices and others that are marked prices and everything is majorly discounted," said communications specialist Jessica Pounds.
She said buying home goods or electronics can be expensive.
"With the opening of the first bin store in Lynchburg, residents are excited about a shopping opportunity where they don't break the bank," she said.
Pounds said Lynchburg Treasure Hunt offers homeowners the chance to furnish their homes with new products at low prices.
"We know how expensive it can be to fit out your home, so we aim to cut costs wherever possible," she said.
The store will sell items such as electronics, décor, health and beauty, shoes, small appliances, baby products, seasonal items, games and toys.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Rachael Smith
Reporter
(434) 385-5482
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.