New DIY workshop opening in Wyndhurst

A new boutique DIY studio that offers hands-on classes is opening in the Wyndhurst area soon.

AR Workshop, at 1705 Enterprise Dr., plans to open next month.

Owner Jessica Herndon said the workshop allows customers to create custom, charming home decor from raw materials. Participants will be able to join an instructor-led workshop where they can create home decor while having fun with their friends, she said.

She said her passion for serving others along with her drive to create new things was a perfect match for what AR Workshop is all about.

"Enjoy a girls' night out, date night, team building event, bridal shower, birthday party or private event at AR Workshop.," she said. "You will always leave with a stylish decor piece you can enjoy for years to come."

The new business will hold its grand opening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 12, offering food trucks, giveaways, free Christmas ornament make-and-takes, a photo booth and music.

