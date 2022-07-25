 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New doughnut shop opening on 5th Street next month

Only a few months after Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts closed up shop at 500 5th St., a former employee is opening her own doughnut business in its place.

Emeline Green, who primarily worked in the Mama Crockett's food truck, said the new shop, Hill City Donuts, will open Aug. 6 and will sell cake donuts.

There will be some with traditional coatings like Mama Crockett's had but she said she will be adding more specialty doughnuts, which could vary from doughnut bases, such as blueberry or chocolate, and special glazes and drizzles and even gluten-free options. 

Everything will be on a rotation.

Starting hours will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. 

 

