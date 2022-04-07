 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New eateries to join West Edge development on Timberlake Road

  • 0

Two new restaurants have been confirmed for the new West Edge development under construction on Timberlake Road.

Both Jersey Mike’s Subs and First Watch — a breakfast and brunch café — will begin construction in the next month, Daniel Cyrus, development manager for Thomas Builders, said Thursday.

A third tenant also will rent space in the same building but the name of the business has not yet been released.

Cyrus added there are more commercial tenants to be added to the front of the property along Timberlake Road.

On the 50-acre property, Sheetz, RoadRunner Express and Valvoline have been added to the portfolio along with six apartment buildings in the development situated roughly across from the Kroger grocery store, near the Windsor Hills neighborhood. Two more apartment buildings will be completed in the next few months.

A new multistory, climate-controlled storage building, LockBox Storage, also is being constructed and, once open, will be available for use by the general public.

— Rachael Smith

 

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What does the abbreviation APR stand for and what does it mean?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert