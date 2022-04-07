New eateries to join West Edge development on Timberlake Road

Two new restaurants have been confirmed for the new West Edge development under construction on Timberlake Road.

Both Jersey Mike’s Subs and First Watch — a breakfast and brunch café — will begin construction in the next month, Daniel Cyrus, development manager for Thomas Builders, said Thursday.

A third tenant also will rent space in the same building but the name of the business has not yet been released.

Cyrus added there are more commercial tenants to be added to the front of the property along Timberlake Road.

On the 50-acre property, Sheetz, RoadRunner Express and Valvoline have been added to the portfolio along with six apartment buildings in the development situated roughly across from the Kroger grocery store, near the Windsor Hills neighborhood. Two more apartment buildings will be completed in the next few months.

A new multistory, climate-controlled storage building, LockBox Storage, also is being constructed and, once open, will be available for use by the general public.

— Rachael Smith

