Gabriel Cook, in collaboration with Tony Camm, general manager of the Lynchburg Grand Hotel, is set to breathe new life into downtown Lynchburg with the opening of an innovative event venue. Cook, owner of Mavericks Seafood, said Live on Main Street will offer a vibrant space for live entertainment and a fine-dining experience with cocktails and three-course menus.

Cook said Camm, a patron of Mavericks Seafood, expressed interest in revitalizing the Lynchburg Grand Hotel’s lounge and proposed a collaboration, leading to negotiations and a swift agreement within 48 hours.

Live on Main Street is scheduled for a grand launch Friday. The event space will host local and regional acts every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Cook said attendees can expect a diverse range of performances, from dueling pianos to brass saxophone jazz bands.

Live on Main Street promises to provide a lively and enjoyable environment, complete with upscale cocktail offerings and three-course menus for an enhanced dining experience. Tickets for upcoming shows can be purchased online at liveonmainlyh.com.

Cook provided insights into the initial show, which will predominantly feature dueling pianos, with a collaborative team of artists set to entertain and uplift the audience.

Cook also said there are plans for a separate fine-dining establishment within the same hotel. This new dining experience, under the banner of Maverick Seafood, will be called “From Coast to Table,” and will focus on providing cuisine inspired by coastal regions worldwide.

Guests can expect a diverse array of dishes from Costa Rican and Puerto Rican delicacies to flavors from coastal regions across the globe. Cook said the restaurant’s interior will be transformed into an art gallery showcasing the works of prominent local artists. He hopes to have it open in the next four to six weeks.

— Rachael Smith