A new farmers market will debut at the end of May in Moneta.

It will be managed by Dorothy McIntyre, who also runs the Forest Farmers Market.

For the last several years, McIntyre has had vendors of the Forest Farmers Market asking for a new market at Smith Mountain Lake.

She wasn’t ready to do anything until this year, when she felt the timing was right.

As a member of the Bedford County Agriculture Board, she proposed a new market and said everyone was excited about it.

There will be a vendor meeting at 6 p.m. March 22 at the Moneta Library at 13641 Moneta Rd., she said. She plans to start off with 15 to 20 vendors.

The Moneta Farmers Market will open from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday beginning May 31 in Downtown Moneta, across from 1170 Celebration Ave., and will run until Sept 30.

The market will be a producer-only market with vendors selling only what they raise, grow, or create.

She said there was a market in Smith Mountain Lake a few years ago but it no longer exists and said there is a need for one again in the area. There’s also one in Westlake, but is in a different area of the lake.

“So I just felt like the time was right,” she said. “It just seemed like there's more interest in that and apparently Southern Living just did an article on Smith Mountain Lake and there's a lot of talk and chatter about that area right now.”

McIntyre said she’s gotten support from the community including from the Bedford County Economic Development Board, Destination Bedford and Downtown Moneta.