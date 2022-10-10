New financial planning business opens

Joseph Schmidt has launched his own financial planning business, Sunrise Personal Finance, helping clients with investments, taxes, college funding, retirement planning, insurance and estate planning.
"God has provided in many ways up to this point, and I look forward to seeing how he uses this business moving forward," he said. "I primarily help couples and young families invest wisely, reduce taxes, and build a strong foundation for the future. If you or someone you care about wants advice on these topics, I would love to talk. I genuinely enjoy talking with people about financial planning and serving in this way."
Schmidt started his business because he wants to work with couples and young families to provide planning services.
"I named the business, 'Sunrise,' because I want to use financial planning to help people feel at peace in the moment and eager for the future — much like the feeling of watching a lovely sunrise over the ocean," he said.