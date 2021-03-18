New food court and outdoor venue planned for Forest

Mark Aldridge purchased the property back last March. He also owns the 11 acres behind the restaurant where Duval Auto Parts was located.

Due to a series of local and state regulations, it was no longer feasible for the owner to operate the restaurant, and it was demolished last spring, Duff told The News & Advance last spring.

Joe Beans Express Espresso was the first business to be located in The Backyard and has been set up in the footprint of Carol’s Place since last fall.

Linda Brown, owner of Joe Beans Express Espresso, said she is thrilled about The Backyard and is excited for more food trucks to join the coffee trailer in Forest.

“I think it’s exciting. It will be full of energy,” she said. “We can all benefit from this. I don’t see any competition. I see it as growth for all of us and it’s a great thing for Forest.”

The area's growth over the past several years was what led her to open Joe Beans there.

Other food options planned to come to The Backyard from a variety of food trucks will include sweet and savory pies, barbecue, desserts, home cooked Southern dishes, hot dogs and even dog treats.