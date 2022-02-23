New food truck opening in the BackYard

A new food truck selling savory, concession-style foods is opening March 18 at the BackYard off U.S. 221 near Kroger in Forest.

Allison Aldridge, co-owner of Noms, said she will offer popcorn, garlic knots, nachos, and giant pretzels.

"We will also serve lemonade for those upcoming summer days," she said.

"We are opening this trailer to reach people who are at the BackYard and want a simple snack or the people who are there to have fun and enjoy some classic treats."

