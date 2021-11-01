 Skip to main content
New food truck, retail space planned for Timberlake Road
110221-lna-news-brief-timberlake-p1

A new food truck and retail center, shown in this submitted rendering, is being built at 8012 Timberlake Rd.

 Provided photo

A new food truck and retail center is planned for 8012 Timberlake Rd.

Two buildings with two spaces each will be built on the site next to the Wooden Chair furniture store on Timberlake Road.

The tenants for the four spaces have yet to be determined, said developer Gabriel Gomez. Along the side of the buildings there will be space available for eight to 12 food trucks.

"You can also expect indoor and outdoor seating," he said. "As of right now the only confirmed food truck we have is Birrieria Toro Rojo coming from Durham, N.C. to open their second food truck in Lynchburg."

The vibe will be family friendly with outdoor games and occasional live music.

 

 

