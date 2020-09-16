New food truck serving up wood-fired tastings opens up

A new food truck has opened in the area that is custom built to operate a wood-fired grill.

Carbon Catering Co. is owned by Nate Gagnon and Rachel Abbott, who say all food is made from scratch and cooked over an open fire.

“We look forward to serving lunch downtown in the Community Market lot and will be circulating the breweries, vineyards, and other such places,” Abbott said.

She said the couple moved from Maine where Gagnon is from, to be closer to family and friends.

“We moved to a small farm in Monroe so I can pursue my passion of running the farm and ultimately hope to, someday, be farm to food truck,” Abbott said. “Our food encompasses a lot of our rustic style and exceptional flavor.”

Abbott said the highest price point is for the ribeye steak that comes with grilled red peppers and onions with a choice of saffron rice, salad, or ciabatta roll for $13 and the lowest priced meal is $7.50 for grilled veggies consisting of mushrooms, red peppers, onions, zucchini, and summer squash.

In the fall, the truck will sell beets, carrots, onions, acorn and butternut squash with goat cheese and balsamic deglaze. Other sides include fire-fried seasoned potatoes, and street corn.

She said the business also offers a large array of charcuterie and grilled skewer options.

