Two years ago, Kathleen Davis and Trish White attended the same meeting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance where Davis had won a Young Professionals award.

White connected with Davis after the event, and they became friends. Through that friendship, the two communications specialists talked about how it would be beneficial to form a group of creative people who could share ideas and designs as well as network.

“Because there are tons of fine art groups, there are tons of painting groups, even photography-specific, but there really wasn't a group that was getting together to talk about campaigns that it had,” Davis said.

After a few informal gatherings at the end of last year and beginning of this year, the newly formed Creative League of Lynchburg held its first meeting in February where the group talked about the basics of social media use in the workplace as well as search engine optimization management, social media video and trends locally and nationally.

“We had a lot of meetings where we first felt everybody out and what they thought would be useful for them and also in terms of networking, how the group would be valuable,” White said. “We want to offer ongoing education because sometimes it's hard to get that ongoing education that's specific to like your market.”

Though there are no set formats or boundaries to how the group will look moving forward, White and Davis say they hope to continue holding their informal “Design and Dine” events as well as quarterly learning events.

“We don't want to be something that bogs people down or is too involved,” Davis said. “We’ve started slow intentionally so we can figure out what we need to change.”

Davis said through the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and the city’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, leaders are working hard to showcase how Lynchburg is a wonderful place for those who work remote for a living.

“And a lot of those people are going to be in this industry,” she said. “You can be a designer and be remote, you can be a copywriter and be remote. So not only just supporting the city's initiatives for growth to give creatives a home to grow and develop because if you do work remote then you kind of remove yourself from a team environment. So, we all want to serve our population, but we also want to serve the population of people who are the only creative person in that whole office.”

The co-founders said there are a lot of companies that just have one employee who does all the creative work and that can be isolating.

“Say that you're a small business owner and you have to do all your social media content,” White said. “You have to do all of the designs of your fliers and your coupons and your gift cards and stuff that you're giving out, this is a space for you. So, we can offer those educational tools and those networking pieces.”

White said she hopes the group can affect Lynchburg creatives in a positive way and help them to build a stronger network where there maybe wasn’t one before.

Lee Tookes, student activities coordinator at Central Virginia Community College, found out about the group through LinkedIn and saw it was a platform for those working in creative spaces.

“I just thought it's a great opportunity to connect with more people, network and also just try to find my place a little bit more here in Lynchburg and connect with people that do sort of similar things that I do,” he said.

He attended the launch meeting in February, saying he loved hearing from different people in the community who are making a difference.

“It's not too often in that creative field that people have a platform to express themselves and tell a little bit about their experiences because a lot of times they're worried about making the product,” he said. “So, it was really cool to be able to see them highlighted a little bit more and see what they do on a day to day.”

Every person he has met in the league has been passionate about what they do, and he’s also enjoyed making new friends and connections.

“Lynchburg is a super artsy place and full of creatives, and I'd love to see us give back and somewhat, pay it forward and just throw that creative space here and make sure it has a platform, whether it's doing workshops at different schools; whether it's doing workshops in the community; or just teaching people a little bit about social media, graphic design, things like that,” he said.