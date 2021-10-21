New ice cream cookie food truck to open on Wards Road

A new food truck will be serving up infused cookies and ice cream on Wards Road starting at the end of the month.
FUSE, owned by Alan Sexton, will offer ice cream cookies stuffed with different fillers such as Nutella, marshmallow creme and fudge beginning Oct. 30 in the parking lot of the Choice Hibachi Buffet at 2623 Wards Rd.
Sexton is a 22-year-old Liberty University graduate who enjoys working out but said he also has a sweet tooth.
“I am hoping to change the dessert playing field by providing more intricate dessert options for families and students in the Lynchburg area,” he said.
He hopes to experiment with new ice cream and cookie flavors, but for now the menu features classic favorites such as vanilla and chocolate ice cream and chocolate chip cookies but also blackberry, apple crisp, peanut butter and mint chip ice cream along with specialty cookies like the “Covid Cookie,” which contains chocolate chips, crushes Oreo, M&Ms and topped with hot fudge — it has "everything but the kitchen sink and Corona" in it, according to to the menu.
The business will be open Fridays through Sundays, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. in order to cater to the evening and night crowd.
“Our focus is on providing a great dessert spot for Lynchburg families after dinnertime,” he said. “We also want to cater to students who stay up later, as all other dessert shops in Lynchburg generally close around 10:30 p.m. Personally, I always crave dessert late at night and I'm sure others do as well.”