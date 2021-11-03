New job portal launched to help connect Lynchburg job seekers, employers

At the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in Lynchburg was 12%, according to the city’s economic development and tourism office, but that number has fallen to 5% as of July.
Still, there are many open positions in the region after 6,000 people left the workplace since March 2020.
In an effort to aid both job seekers and employers, the Office of Economic Development and Tourism has launched a new job portal at www.opportunitylynchburg.com/jobs/.
The job portal is a streamlined website to refer job seekers to when looking for positions and can also direct them to further resources and community partners.
This tool is ever-evolving to meet the needs of the local business community, said Alisha Meador, economic development manager with the city’s department of economic development and tourism.
She said it’s a new tool created with the help of Chimera, which collects economic development data and can pull job listings from thousands of websites.
“And the really cool thing is they can narrow it down to a locality,” she said. “And then we take that information and then put it into this tool that can be used by job seekers.”
The new portal was launched last month by the city’s economic development and tourism department.
Meador said what the portal does is pull any job listed from Lynchburg and surrounding localities from more than 900 sites.
“And that includes anything from workforce, to the city jobs to career works to Indeed to Monster to anything and everything in between,” she said. “So rather than a job seeker having to hop from website to website to website, they can come here and they can type in a keyword or an employer and then get all those listings in one place.”
She said her department meets with employers on a weekly basis — sometimes on a daily basis — and every single employer that it has talked to is always asking about help with workforce.
“They’re asking how to find qualified people and how to get the word out about job openings,” she said. “And this was a way for us to help the employers on that end to be able to say, ‘Hey, we have a tool now where someone can come and they can look up any job in that area and actually looks in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties.’”
On the employer’s end, it's able to help condense all that into one database and make it a little less complicated, she said.
“And for the job seeker, if someone needs assistance, they can go to somewhere like Virginia Career Works, in which we refer them to if they need assistance in looking for a job, but some people just want to be able to look for a job and not have to create a login, not have to have a profile and not have to go through the whole process and so this is a way to streamline that for the the job seeker.”
Meador said the goal of the portal is simply to connect job seekers to employers and vice versa.
“So we're not providing resources and I think a big component of this is our goal is not to replicate anything,” she said. “We're not trying to compete or duplicate with any other current existing services in Lynchburg; we're trying to bolster those and refer people to the services that we already have and just streamline things.”
Maria Leverich, a recruiter for the J. Crew Distribution Center, said the new portal helps the company search for candidates by broadening its reach and ensuring it is visible to local candidates. J.Crew has more than 400 roles available in the Lynchburg location, she said.
She said the portal aggregates and curates open positions from the J.Crew careers site, which means applicants can find all of J.Crew’s open Lynchburg positions directly in the portal in real time.
“J.Crew is invested in hiring the very best in local talent, which means it’s important to ensure we are reaching candidates where they are,” she said. “Working with the city of Lynchburg is another great way to connect to potential candidates directly.”
Leverich said the company is looking forward to bringing on new crew members soon, with hiring for the holiday season now under way.
Angela Noel, talent acquisition specialist with KDC/One Development Corporation Inc. in Lynchburg, said with so many companies hiring, it is important to reach job seekers in a new way.
The company currently sources talent through its website, social media, and job listings on career sites such as Indeed. Noel said it also works closely with the Virginia Employment Commission and local chambers.
“We are excited to have another avenue to source talent,” she said. “There are some that still do not want to use career sites as they are afraid their information is not private. I think working with a trusted source will help to ease some of those fears.”