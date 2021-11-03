New job portal launched to help connect Lynchburg job seekers, employers

Meador said what the portal does is pull any job listed from Lynchburg and surrounding localities from more than 900 sites.

“And that includes anything from workforce, to the city jobs to career works to Indeed to Monster to anything and everything in between,” she said. “So rather than a job seeker having to hop from website to website to website, they can come here and they can type in a keyword or an employer and then get all those listings in one place.”

She said her department meets with employers on a weekly basis — sometimes on a daily basis — and every single employer that it has talked to is always asking about help with workforce.

“They’re asking how to find qualified people and how to get the word out about job openings,” she said. “And this was a way for us to help the employers on that end to be able to say, ‘Hey, we have a tool now where someone can come and they can look up any job in that area and actually looks in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties.’”

On the employer’s end, it's able to help condense all that into one database and make it a little less complicated, she said.