New lofts, financial planning business soon moving into renovated historic downtown Lynchburg building

What was once the Hancock Motor Company, at 305 6th St. in downtown Lynchburg, will soon be home to 20 luxury apartments plus office space.

Daryl Calfee with Penny Lane Properties purchased the 26,000-square-foot building from Thomas Road Baptist Church last year. The circa-1928 structure sits on the corner of Church Street and was designed by local architect Stanhope Johnson.

The Motor Company Lofts will be completed by the end of the year and Selective Wealth Management, a financial planning group, will move into the ground floor in August.

Selective Wealth Management was established in 2012 and currently operates out of the 11th floor in the Bank of the James building at 828 Main St. Over the past five years, it has grown from three employees to 18 full-time employees.

Matt Schubert, CEO of Selective Wealth Management, said the new space at 6th and Church streets will offer substantially more room for its growing team.

“We love the way that downtown is developing and growing and we have more and more team members that live in Lynchburg, and many of them downtown, as well. And so we're excited to be able to stay close by and be downtown,” he said.

Schubert said the new space will feel less like a traditional wealth management firm and more like a software firm, with lots of glass, and collaborative spaces for team members to work together.

"We're building a modern wealth management firm - where we believe that every family deserves a team," he said. “We love that it's a historic building where really early commerce happened in Lynchburg with the earliest Ford's being sold in a showroom in that building so we're excited to incorporate some of those elements.”

Most likely, the firm will use at least one of the lofts for when it has outside team members and guests who come into town, Schubert said.

Calfee says the apartments will be housed on the top two floors and will offer one- and two-bedroom plans ranging from 700 square feet to 1,000 square feet.

When the building housed Hancock Motor Company, vehicles were sold and serviced there in the late 1920s and all inventory was parked on the roof until it was covered years later.

Since the 1970s, the property has been handed back and forth between Thomas Road Baptist Church and Liberty University. It has been used for Liberty’s Theological Seminary, student housing, a call center for the Moral Majority — a conservative political group founded by the late Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr. — and most recently, All Nations Church.

Calfee said the apartments will be distinct, with some featuring 14-foot-high ceilings and others having curved concrete ceilings. There will be two parking lots in the back of the building as well as community space, abundant light mixed with historical features and modern amenities.

The entire building was gutted to meet modern code requirements, he said and a hole was cut in the floor to create stairs. A skylight was added to bring light to the bottom floor, which is all subterranean.

