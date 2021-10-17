New Lynchburg store hopes to help human-trafficking victims and other vulnerable groups

That doesn’t have to be just human trafficking, she said. It could include homelessness, addiction or domestic abuse.

Other products sold at the shop are fair trade but made by those living in rural parts of countries that may be at risk for exploitation.

“But instead if they’re able to have their own job, there’s a less likely chance that they will fall prey to a trafficker’s offer,” she said.

The nonprofits that Olson purchases products from are providing individuals with training for them to enter back into their communities and help them thrive.

“Not that it’s a bad model, but the ‘buy one, give one’ kind of thing, if we keep giving handouts, they’re not going to be able to build a life for themselves and that’s not really what they want, they want to be able to provide for their own families, they don’t want our Goodwill donations, they want to have their own clothes and so it’s kind of a reframing of our like mind with our American culture,” she said.

Stephanie Keener, executive director with Lynchburg’s Small Business Development Center, had been working with Olson for a while on making her dream retail shop a reality.