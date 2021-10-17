New Lynchburg store hopes to help human-trafficking victims and other vulnerable groups

A new shop downtown is doing its part to make a dent in human trafficking in the nation and world.
And members of the community can help — simply by purchasing a pair of earrings. Or a coffee mug. Or a candle.
Mosaic Collective believes all people deserve equal rights, a living wage, and respect in their lives.
Shop owner Jennifer Olson sources all products from survivors of human trafficking, refugees, people with mental illnesses and disabilities, people transitioning out of homelessness, and other vulnerable individuals.
Olson shares the space at 409 5th St. with clothing store Ayven Avenue Boutique, although the two are separate businesses.
Olson has been studying anti-trafficking work since high school, and while learning more about the issue she found there is more emphasis on the rescue of these individuals and less on the care of them afterwards, such as the safe homes needed in order to keep them from poverty.
“So I knew I wanted to do something else to help with this, and I started looking into fair trade and sourcing sustainably and saw the importance of that,” she said. “Because especially young women don’t know much about life in general, like how to interact, how to hold a job, and what an interview looks like, and all of that, and so they have a really hard time staying employed, and so all of our products are made by people that have come out of those forms of exploitation.”
That doesn’t have to be just human trafficking, she said. It could include homelessness, addiction or domestic abuse.
Other products sold at the shop are fair trade but made by those living in rural parts of countries that may be at risk for exploitation.
“But instead if they’re able to have their own job, there’s a less likely chance that they will fall prey to a trafficker’s offer,” she said.
The nonprofits that Olson purchases products from are providing individuals with training for them to enter back into their communities and help them thrive.
“Not that it’s a bad model, but the ‘buy one, give one’ kind of thing, if we keep giving handouts, they’re not going to be able to build a life for themselves and that’s not really what they want, they want to be able to provide for their own families, they don’t want our Goodwill donations, they want to have their own clothes and so it’s kind of a reframing of our like mind with our American culture,” she said.
Stephanie Keener, executive director with Lynchburg’s Small Business Development Center, had been working with Olson for a while on making her dream retail shop a reality.
“Her dream has always been to have a space with gift items where people could purchase items that were fair trade,” she said. “She has done a great job working to understand how other businesses do this kind of thing.”
Keener and Olson spent a lot of time thinking about who the customers might be and how to have a shop with fair trade items and tell the story of the artisans behind those products.
“It’s amazing,” Keener said. “I mean it’s such a big thrill when you see businesses like this open. The idea behind the business is really unique for Lynchburg. These are products that you’re not going to find anywhere else. So it really adds some wonderful gift products to our offerings in city.”
Items in the store come from places all over the nation and world, including Kenya, India, Nepal, Haiti and the Philippines.
The shop sells handmade candles, earrings, bracelets, pottery, blankets, cards, coasters, teas and soaps, among other products.
“Here’s the thing with shopping fair trade: It’s hard and it’s more inconvenient. It’s not as quick, you have to put more thought, time and money into every gift. But it’s worth it,” she said.
Olson said the nonprofits she purchases from need help with funding so they can support these victims and build safe homes for them.
“But it takes money to fight money. And so it’s really important that people recognize that because human trafficking makes $150 billion a year.”
In contrast, the annual revenue of Starbucks in 2020 was nearly $24 billion.
“We can’t just ignore the fact that these organizations need a lot more money in order to be able to do what they need to do,” she said.
When people come into her shop, Olson makes an effort to have these conversations and to help inform the public about human trafficking.
“It starts with awareness, and then hopefully that will propel someone to want to take further action, and not everyone’s called to start a store a nonprofit but we all can play a small part and we can start here in our own communities.”