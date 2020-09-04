New Mexican restaurant to open in Forest

A new Mexican restaurant is set to open in October in Forest.
Ole Ole Mexican Grill and Cantina will be located at 12130 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 3, in the Food Lion shopping center at the intersection with Thomas Jefferson Road. The site is the location of the former Corner Burger.
Scott Bagwell, the owner of Ole Ole, said he is currently finishing up the remodeling phase.
"We’ve added a bar and will have a full bar including the favorite: margaritas! The menu will be a traditional Mexican-style cuisine," he said.
The restaurant plans to hire servers, bartenders and cooks over the next few weeks.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.