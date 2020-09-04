 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Mexican restaurant to open in Forest

New Mexican restaurant to open in Forest

Only $5 for 5 months

A new Mexican restaurant is set to open in October in Forest.

Ole Ole Mexican Grill and Cantina will be located at 12130 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 3, in the Food Lion shopping center at the intersection with Thomas Jefferson Road. The site is the location of the former Corner Burger.

Scott Bagwell, the owner of Ole Ole, said he is currently finishing up the remodeling phase.

"We’ve added a bar and will have a full bar including the favorite: margaritas! The menu will be a traditional Mexican-style cuisine," he said.

The restaurant plans to hire servers, bartenders and cooks over the next few weeks.

Bedford County

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Megan Healy: staffing up by 550% to help with Va. unemployment claims

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert