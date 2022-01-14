New milkshake and dessert bar opening next month in Lynchburg

A new milkshake and dessert shop is opening in Forest at the beginning of next month.

Kim Griffin and her husband, James, are opening the Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar of Lynchburg.

Crazy Mason will offer specialty milkshakes as well as other treats, such as waffles and ice cream sundaes. It also will offer a specialty shake for Virginia, since the Lynchburg shop will be the first for the state.

It will sell Blue Bell ice cream and will be work with local baker DeLitch Baking to provide some of its toppings.

“There’s just endless possibilities,” Griffin said. “Really. We could probably make whatever you want.”

The average price will be $12 to $14.50 for a large glass jar, which customers get to keep as a souvenir.

The new shop will be located next to Angler’s Lane in the Graves Mill Shopping Center at 18013 Forest Rd.

The Crazy Mason began in Myrtle Beach in 2020 during the pandemic and has since opened locations in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

After the business is up and running, she hopes to get connected with schools and nonprofits to host “spirit nights” as well as birthday parties where custom jars can be created.

