New mini doughnut business opens in Forest

A new donut food truck has opened up in The BackYard in Forest.
Kaye's Mini Doughnuts, a woman-owned and family-run business, opened last week at the food truck court located at 15173 Forest Road.
Owner Kaye Stansbury said she has fond memories of getting fresh mini doughnuts visiting her grandparents in Florida as a child.
When she found herself needing to adjust to her daughters remote learning last year and didn't feeling comfortable going back to the office, she began looking into offering mini doughnuts from a food trailer.
"When I saw the plans for The BackYard I knew I had to secure a spot there," she said. "I lived in Forest for several years and am pleased for the opportunity to bring our business here and be part of the community."
The business is open 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with a limited menu but will soon be adding glazed doughnuts as well as hot spiced cider and hot chocolate next week.
Stansbury said the truck offers hot, fresh mini doughnuts with a choice of different seasonal toppings as well as its latest creation, The Dough-fogato — fresh espresso steamed over vanilla gelato topped with a fresh doughnut and caramel swirl.