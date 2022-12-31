New nonprofit launching next spring for James Crossing residents

A new nonprofit, set to launch in the spring at Waters at James Crossing, aims to empower the neighborhood's residents by establishing a neighborhood learning center.

The Neighborhood Outreach Connection (NOC) is dedicated to fighting poverty by improving the quality of life of people living in lower income neighborhoods. The nonprofit goes into underserved neighborhoods to offer help with education, workforce development and health services.

The nonprofit was started in 2008 by Dr. Narendra P. Sharma in Hilton Head.

This model has been replicated six times over and Lynchburg will see its newest learning center in the heart of the apartment complex on Greenfield Drive in Lynchburg. The program will be in one of the renovated apartments in the Waters at James Crossing complex, as a $17 million project is underway to renovate the interiors and exteriors of the James Crossing apartments.

Alice Page, chair of the local nonprofit at Waters of James Crossing, said the NOC works to improve quality of life through health services such as preventive health screenings provided inside the neighborhood.

She said students who participate in NOC's after-school programs make significant progress in math, reading and language arts, and its presence in the neighborhoods serves helps to lower crime rates. It also fosters interactions among people within the community by bringing services providers into neighborhood to help people.

“Through doing these things, we ultimately improve the quality of life of folks who live in these distressed neighborhoods, but in terms of the success of the program — and this has been proven over the years — that kids who come to our after-school program have done better on their standardized test scores and their academic achievement,” she said.

On a part-time basis, the nonprofit plans to hire teachers from local schools to work with the neighborhood kids with one-on-one tutoring. She said it also will hire a part-time neighborhood outreach connection member based in the community who will work for NOC keeping community members engaged.

All services are free, Page said, and the nonprofit is funded by grants and private donations.

Robin Foutz, a local board member, said she wants to help provide the tools for the community of James Crossing to help with education and budgeting. She said the initiative is a handoff to the community.

“I believe in our city and I wanted to see that area of the city be empowered and given resources that they may not have had access to prior to us going into James Crossing,” she said. “I think that when we’re able to educate and empower people, it helps the community in and of itself as a whole.”

NOC at Waters of James Crossing plans to provide information about tutoring, financial budgeting and give health screenings so that, in turn, the community members can educate others within the neighborhood.

The nonprofit also plans to offer technical and educational programs for all ages.

“We want to equip you, so the the community to do the work within their own community,” Foutz said. “We don’t want to just show up, we want to create relationships and want them to trust us.”

The nonprofit is waiting for its space to be finished within the property and has a goal to get started in the spring.

“We want to look at the community from a whole to see what the needs are instead of just bring in a flat program,” she said. “We go in and get to know their needs and the people, improve the quality of life and create opportunities.”

She said the nonprofit will soon be hiring an executive director but is looking for community members to engage with its vision, share it with others and donate, if possible.

Page said beginning in the new year, the nonprofit will begin engaging with the James Crossing residents and will start creating small groups to hear their voices and needs.

“We want to hear from them. You know, what are their needs, what they see is their most critical needs because we want to make sure that we are addressing those needs as best we can,” she said.