New physical therapy office opens in Timberlake

CORA Physical Therapy, an operator of outpatient physical therapy services, announced Monday the opening of CORA Timberlake.

According to a news release, it is the newest addition to the company’s portfolio and the first location to open in Lynchburg. CORA has 15 locations in the state.

The new clinic is located at 103 West Edge Way, Suite 10 and offers treatment for general orthopedic and sports injuries, post-COVID recovery programs, pre-and post-operative care, vertigo and balance disorders, chronic pain, geriatric rehabilitation, sports medicine, and workers’ compensation, the release states.

“I am excited to celebrate the opening of CORA Physical Therapy’s first location in Lynchburg, especially given my deep roots as a native of the area,” said Skyler Lewis, PT, DPT, clinic manager of CORA Timberlake. “CORA is committed to serving everyone, and our new clinic in Lynchburg enables us to do that.”

“More clinics means more access and opportunity for CORA to deliver its continuity of physical therapy care to patients across Virginia,” said Ron Greer, regional manager for CORA Physical Therapy. “We are excited to support a broadening patient base with CORA’s approach to physical therapy, focus on therapeutic outcomes and a growing team of experienced and dedicated therapists in Lynchburg.”

For patients who cannot come into the clinic, CORA offers telehealth visits and therapy in the home. CORA accepts more than 4,000 insurance plans and offers payment options for patients without insurance, the release states.