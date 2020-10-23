 Skip to main content
New pita pocket food truck opens on Old Forest Road

S&J's Pitas and More

A new pita truck, S&J's Pitas and More, has opened on Old Forest Road.

Shakkia Carter recently opened the business and sells various pita pockets with ham, turkey, tuna, chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and onions in her food truck located at 3216 Old Forest Road.

Included on the menu is nachos, chef salad and hot dogs. Prices range from $2 to $6.50.

The truck is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. most days but posts  its daily hours on its Facebook page.

