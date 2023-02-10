Vitale's Pizza Kitchen plans to open on Pi Day, March 14, at the Forest Crossing Center at 18249 Forest Rd.

Owner Vince Vitale, a Lynchburg native, said his parents used to own Sal’s Italian Restaurant in Fort Hill Village and his family has been in the restaurant industry for more than 40 years.

"I wanted to open VPK to reestablish my roots back home. I currently own a restaurant in Northern Virginia and wanted to bring my family recipes back to the Hill City," he said.

The restaurant wants to give back to the community as well, Vitale said.

The restaurant will offer a variety of pizza styles, subs and classic pasta dishes.