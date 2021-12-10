 Skip to main content
New pizza shop opening on 5th Street in Lynchburg
New pizza shop opening on 5th Street in Lynchburg

Seth Westgate, owner of Vito’s Pizza, a food truck, will open a brick-and-mortar location at 522 5th St.

A new pizza shop will open on 5th Street in the former site of Daughters and Sons Pizza.

Seth Westgate, owner of Vito’s Pizza, a food truck, will open a brick-and-mortar location at 522 5th St. selling New York-style pizzas, stromboli, fries, sub sandwiches, wings and calzones.

He hopes to eventually serve beer and wine in the future.

The food truck, which Westgate has owned since 2019, also will continue operating.

The new pizzeria was set to open Friday. It will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Westgate said he has redone the two bars inside the eatery and built a bench along the wall instead of having individual chairs at the tables.

“I’m extremely happy with the location and it was actually awesome timing,” he said. “When COVID hit I started really looking for like a brick-and-mortar location because so many companies had shut down and I was doing their company lunches. So when they shut down, I figured it was a great time to start looking.”

He said it won’t be a traditional Italian restaurant but more of a hang-out spot.

“We’re going to have a TV in there for football and other games,” he said. “It’s really designed for a young crowd.”

 

