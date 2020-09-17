New Popeyes restaurant could come to old Taco Bell site in Lynchburg

Plans are underway that could bring a Popeyes restaurant to the former Taco Bell location at 2802 Candlers Mountain Rd.

A building permit application has been filed by Jose Santos to renovate the building at the corner of Wards and Candlers Mountain roads for the fast-food fried-chicken chain, according to city records.

Kevin Henry, zoning administrator for the city, confirmed the building permit application has been filed but hasn't yet been approved.

A timeline for the project is unclear.

The 3,000-square-foot building is owned by Cook Management Co LLC and is assessed at $1.3 million, according to Lynchburg's geographic information systems.

The Taco Bell closed there in 2018 and moved down the road to the former Steak 'n Shake at 3351 Candlers Mountain Rd. in the parking lot of River Ridge mall.

The closest Popeyes are in Roanoke and Charlottesville.

