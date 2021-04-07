 Skip to main content
New protein and tea shop to open in Wyndhurst
New protein and tea shop to open in Wyndhurst

A new cafe selling protein shakes and energy teas is opening in Wyndhurst at the end of April.

Wyndhurst Nutrition plans to open at 100 Northwynd Cir. and aims to offer a healthier alternative to fast food through protein meal replacement shakes and loaded energy teas.

Owner Maggie Bishop said the shakes will be between 200 and 250 calories each, with 24 to 27 grams of protein.

The loaded teas are 24 calories, zero sugar, full of vitamins, including vitamin C and B12, and made from green, black and oolong tea. The store will also offer kids teas, specialty drinks and beauty drinks, she said.

Some of the shakes include banana pudding and cheesecake. Tea flavors include pina colada, tropical blast and gummi bear.

 

