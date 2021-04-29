New rage and smash room opening

Ever had a moment where you really wanted to break something? Now you can at a new rage room opening in Lynchburg in May.

Staci Davis, co-owner of Ahh Smash It, said the new business is a rage and smash room where people can come and let off any stress, anger or just have fun.

She said the smash room provides a safe environment with coveralls, hard hats and safety goggles and then customers are free to demolish items, such as glassware; and electronics, such as speakers and TVs.

“It’s ok to break loose sometimes, we understand that everyone has things they keep inside and it’s ok to let it all out sometimes and we want people to have fun and we wanted to offer a way to be helpful to the community,” she said.

The business offers three packages and levels of smashing for various time frames. She said the rooms are available for groups or solo smashing.

Davis said she and fellow co-owners DJ Best, Desha Best and Nick Anderson, saw the concept on TV on day and thought it would be a great concept to bring to Lynchburg.