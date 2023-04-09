A new place to refill empty containers with shampoo, conditioners, body care, dish soap and laundry detergent is set to open sometime in the next month.

The Rivermont Refillery, located at 2204 Bedford Ave., is a zero waste shop with sustainably packaged items and bulk refills for personal and home care products.

The 900-square-foot location also is the upcoming home for Truss Restaurant, Scratch Pasta and the Flour District.

Anita Fontaine, store manager of the refillery, said the idea is people will be able to bring in their clean empty containers from what they've already used, and refill them with products from the store so they don't have to throw away their empty bottles.

They will sell products by companies such as Meliora, Nellie’s, Earth Breeze, Dropps, Plaine Products and Common Good.

Jill Fees, owner of the store, said she was overwhelmed with all of the plastic and waste being produced.

“I think that we were just a little bit frustrated with the idea that, for example, you don't really know if the recycling that you're putting in the containers, where it goes from there,” Fontaine added. “We don't know that it's actually getting recycled.”

She said only 5% to 9% of plastic in the world actually gets recycled.

“And I think it's just because the quality of plastic just keeps going down,” she said. “But also, I think people don't really know how to recycle properly. They don't take off the labels or it’s expensive sometimes to recycle for the actual companies that take the product and try to make it into something different. So I feel like there's a lot of obstacles.”

Customers can bring in any clean container they want and the refillery will weigh it first before it’s filled up and it will be priced that way.

Fontaine said a refillery business is a semi-new concept and the closest one to Lynchburg currently is in Charlottesville.

“We don’t want people to be afraid of not understanding the concept,” she said. “We really want people to not feel like they're going to be judged and not feel like they need to come in here already knowing how to do this.”

Fees and Fontaine said they want to bring awareness about recycling and sustainability, and hope they can educate their customers.

“We're continuing to educate ourselves all the time,” Fontaine said. “And I think we want to be an available resource for people because if you don't have anywhere to get the product in bulk, you can't reuse your container.”

She added they also hope to bring the community together toward the common goal of protecting the city.

“Doing our part here in Lynchburg contributes to the overall demand for change nationally and globally,” she said.