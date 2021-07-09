New restaurant announced for River Ridge mall

The owners of Lynchburg's La Carreta restaurants will open a new eatery at River Ridge mall in spring 2022.

The restaurant, Papa Gallo Cocina Mexicana, will offer "classic Mexican dishes with a flavorful twist," according to a news release from the mall.

It's the first restaurant announced for the redevelopment that mall officials have dubbed the West End District, which will be where the Macy's store was. The ongoing project aims to provide an open-air shopping experience, and the mall is working to lease storefronts there.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the community to our new restaurant,” said Robert Arellano and Vince Gomez, two of the owners of Papa Gallo Cocina Mexicana, said in the news release. “We are excited to make many memories at River Ridge and to be a part of the West End District.”

New landscaping and street space are projected for completion in late fall 2021 with the remainder of the West End, including a green space for community events, projected for completion in 2022, the mall said.