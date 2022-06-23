New restaurant, Day & Night, opening this summer in downtown Lynchburg

A new downtown business, Day & Night, will open on Commerce Street before the end of summer and and will offer brunch, lunch, dinner and late night options.

Collin White, an operator of the new restaurant at 1008 B Commerce St. next to Mrs. Joy’s Absolutely Fabulous Treats, said the business won’t be one that can be put into a box. It will offer plenty of Instagram-worthy photo shots from neon signs to the Gucci lion print wallpaper along the bench seating.

“It’s always going to be open with natural light with an upbeat vibe and music,” he said Thursday.

The space will have a big social media-driven atmosphere to create inspiring posts on various social platforms with unique and luxurious light fixtures, artificial greenery on the ceiling panels, and indoor/outdoor bar with open windows and a VIP lounge area, White said.

The outside deck overlooking the Bluffwalk is more than 100 yards long and will have outdoor lounge seating, firepits and a greenery wall with a Day & Night sign.

White, who is also an operator at Scoreboards in Wyndhurst, said he’s been in the restaurant industry for a while and has been in Lynchburg learning for a long time.

The menu will offer small plates of dishes ranging from sushi to burgers.

The waiting area will feature black 3D paneling with ever-changing neon signs which will rotate during various holidays and seasons. Local artist Andrew Riscart will create one of his pieces for the business; his artwork can be found in various establishments around the city like Dish or Greenhaus.

“It’s going to be a place you always want to be,” White said. “You can come here any time, day or night.”

The business will close by 12:30 a.m. though.

“We want to keep everybody safe,” he said.

