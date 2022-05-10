New restaurant opening in Forest

221 Tap & Table will be located near Sheetz at 14532 Forest Road and will feature a modern dining atmosphere and robust American fare menu that offers something for everyone, a news release states.

“I am proud to bring this new restaurant to my hometown of Forest," Michael Serro, managing partner of the restaurant, said in the release. "I grew up here, went to school here, I worked here, and I can’t wait to give back to this community through an exceptional dining experience.”