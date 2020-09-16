New restaurant planned for former Main Street Eatery location

A new fine dining restaurant will be making its way to the former Main Street Eatery location in downtown Lynchburg.

Melissa Hill purchased the property at 907 Main St. in August and plans to open a new restaurant called "Chic," which she said will be exactly what the name states.

"The name sums it up," she said. "That's the look and the feel."

Hill said the new restaurant will have an intimate setting and will offer locally sourced menu items. She describes the restaurant as being beautiful, elegant and high-end.

Her goal is to open by late November for private dinner parties through the end of the year. The restaurant will not open to the public until the beginning of 2021.

Main Street Eatery closed at the end of last year and has sat vacant since.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.