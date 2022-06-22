 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New shop selling vintage, antique items opens on 12th Street in Lynchburg

  • 0
062322-lna-news-brief-salvage-p1

Kevin Simpson opened Simpson Salvage Company earlier this month at 325 12th St. in downtown Lynchburg.

 Provided photo

A new business has opened in the historic Bragassa Toy Store building in downtown Lynchburg.

Kevin Simpson opened Simpson Salvage Company earlier this month at 325 12th St.

Simpson Salvage Company sells a variety of vintage and antique items from advertising signs, automotive parts, license plates, brass, cast iron ware, railroad memorabilia, Lynchburg-themed items and more.

Simpson, 25, is a Lynchburg native and said he always has loved history and old things.

"Since I have a passion for old stuff, I figured I would do what I love," he said.

Simpson has sold items at flea markets and yard sales and has rented out space in other antique stores to sell items.

Though he still lists items on eBay, he always has wanted his own store.

"I finally found the perfect historic storefront in downtown Lynchburg to achieve my dream," he said.

People are also reading…

Simpson said he puts out new items daily so customers will never know what they might come across.

"For those that wonder, we are not a consignment shop and we don't rent out space to vendors," he said. "We have already had a great turnout and I appreciate all of the business and local support. Hopefully we can make old new again for my generation as well as others."

 

— Rachael Smith

 

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FED CEO Barkin: "Not All Recessions Are Equal"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert