Featuring chicken and waffles served up various ways and a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, Cosmos Chicken and Waffles opened last week behind Crisp on 12th and Church streets.

Sean Bailey, owner of Cosmos and Crisp, said the menu includes flavored iced teas, various styles of chicken and waffles including cornbread, sweet potato and hash brown waffles with different toppings as well as other all-day brunch items such as avocado toast, huevos rancheros, shrimp and grits, mac and cheese bowls and catfish.

There's also peach cobbler and homemade hand pies with vanilla ice cream.

Bailey calls the style of cuisine "New Southern" and said he feels like no one else in town is focusing on that.

"I think everyone is trying to appeal to one section of town," he said. "No one's serving the greater population of Lynchburg."

The space, formerly known as Greenhaus, holds a self-serve beer wall as well as 500 plants.

"I try to be as special and as different as I can and I rely on my creativity to really make this place successful," Bailey said. "So we care about the food, we care about the whole experience and we're trying to make a menu that's going to appeal to everybody in town and show them how special southern food can be."

Cosmos is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.