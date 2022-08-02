 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Toyota dealership to hold grand opening Friday

  • 0

Berglund Toyota will hold a grand opening Friday for its new full-service Toyota dealership at 19018 Forest Road.

Construction on the facility, which is next to the Terry Subaru dealership, began more than a year ago. Previously, the dealership was on Wards Road by River Ridge mall.

According to a news release sent out by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, Platform Manager Stephen Plunkett hopes the new location will be better for customers across the region.

Berglund Toyota will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

 

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi poised to visit Taiwan as US-China tensions flare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert