New Toyota dealership to hold grand opening Friday

Berglund Toyota will hold a grand opening Friday for its new full-service Toyota dealership at 19018 Forest Road.

Construction on the facility, which is next to the Terry Subaru dealership, began more than a year ago. Previously, the dealership was on Wards Road by River Ridge mall.

According to a news release sent out by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, Platform Manager Stephen Plunkett hopes the new location will be better for customers across the region.

Berglund Toyota will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.