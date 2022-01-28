 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New US Foods Chef's Store slated for Wards Road

A new US Foods Chef's Store appears to be headed to 2535 Wards Road in the former OfficeMax location.

According to its website, Chef's Store is a destination for restaurant shopping, serving both professional and home chefs. Customers can purchase foods such as fresh produce, meat, dairy and more at wholesale prices.

"It’s a fresh take on shopping for restaurant equipment and supplies, with easy access and a superior customer experience in our clutter-free stores," the website states.

There are no memberships and the public is welcome.

Construction is underway at the site and a sign out front is advertising the upcoming store, but an opening date is unknown at this time.

 

