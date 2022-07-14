New women's clothing store opens in the mall

According to a news release, Windsor is a one-stop shop for women’s apparel and fashions to look and feel confident every day or at one’s next event, life milestone, or special occasion.

“We are thrilled to bring Windsor and its wonderful women’s fashion into the River Ridge family,” Melissa Faria, general manager for River Ridge, said in the release. “Shoppers are going to enjoy the unique style and offerings the national clothing brand provides. Windsor fulfills the River Ridge goal of bringing national store brands that are first to the Lynchburg community.”