Next on tap: Sustainable, fresh coffee pods made in Lynchburg

Vic Stanley, co-owner of BSM Management, said coffee releases gases for a few days after it's roasted.

“If you seal fresh-roasted coffee in a coffee pod, it will explode,” he said. “The pressure will build. Typically coffee has to sit for a while before it’s in the pods.”

He added that the coffee pods found in the grocery store are at least a few months old when purchased.

The cups are biodegradable and the coffee is sourced from the farmers from places like Guatemala, Honduras and Ethiopia.

Aaron Skeen, co-owner of Rosetta Coffee Company, said his team will be responsible for roasting the coffee at its location at 404 Munford St.

“One of our goals has been to meet people where they are with coffee, rather than say this is how you should enjoy coffee,” he said. “We try to meet people wherever they are with their journey with coffee and we felt like the coffee pod opportunity, especially this one, where we can apply some new technology could make coffee pods a really cool thing for Lynchburg.”

He said the partnership seemed like a perfect fit during a time when more people are working from home and drinking coffee from home.