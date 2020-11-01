Next on tap: Sustainable, fresh coffee pods made in Lynchburg

The creators behind a new coffee pod business in Lynchburg are all about quality.
But, they wondered: When traditional single-use coffee pods — such as those used in the popular Keurig line of coffee makers — are not exactly known for their freshness, how could that be accomplished?
With a new technology, local companies BSM Management Group and Rosetta Coffee Company started On Tap Coffee Company, which aims to produce fresh, sustainable and convenient coffee pods.
“Good quality coffee is important and coffee pods don’t typically follow that,” Myke Barron, co-owner of BSM Management, said. “They don’t tend to be very high quality or fresh. It’s all about convenience.”
At On Tap Coffee, the coffee can be roasted and put into a pod the same day and shipped to the customer within two to three days.
The freshest way to buy coffee, according to Barron, is whole bean, which has a shelf life of only two weeks once it's ground.
The technology creates coffee pods with a one-way valve that allows gases to escape without allowing oxygen back in to contaminate the coffee grounds. The plastic containers are water-tight and 100% recyclable.
“You can genuinely put in fresh roasted coffee into the pod, and that's what we're essentially going to be marketing is fresh-roasted coffee delivered to your door which is the perfect combination of quality and convenience.”
Vic Stanley, co-owner of BSM Management, said coffee releases gases for a few days after it's roasted.
“If you seal fresh-roasted coffee in a coffee pod, it will explode,” he said. “The pressure will build. Typically coffee has to sit for a while before it’s in the pods.”
He added that the coffee pods found in the grocery store are at least a few months old when purchased.
The cups are biodegradable and the coffee is sourced from the farmers from places like Guatemala, Honduras and Ethiopia.
Aaron Skeen, co-owner of Rosetta Coffee Company, said his team will be responsible for roasting the coffee at its location at 404 Munford St.
“One of our goals has been to meet people where they are with coffee, rather than say this is how you should enjoy coffee,” he said. “We try to meet people wherever they are with their journey with coffee and we felt like the coffee pod opportunity, especially this one, where we can apply some new technology could make coffee pods a really cool thing for Lynchburg.”
He said the partnership seemed like a perfect fit during a time when more people are working from home and drinking coffee from home.
“We wanted to bridge that gap between normal coffee pods and be able to brew much better coffee,” he said. “This is an opportunity to bring amazing coffee to people who normally drink from a Keurig.”
Skeen said he originally started roasting coffee himself because he couldn’t find any coffee he liked and wanted to bring the coffee from small family farms to the area.
“You get this beautiful, natural, Honduran coffee that will be amazing when you get it and it will taste really good and that’s what’s exciting for me,” he said. “We can still offer really good coffee in cups that’s sustainable.”
He said pre-sales for the coffee pods will start on Black Friday and they will be on the shelves at The White Hart and other local coffee shops by Dec. 15.
The mission of BSM, which also owns The White Hart Café at 1208 Main St., is to develop sustainable businesses that transform the world around it.
“Our vision with Rosetta from the beginning has been about being able to go and buy directly from farmers and processors who are using their coffee farm to support a community, some project, or something bigger than just business,” Barron said. “So in order to buy coffee, you’ve got to sell coffee.”
